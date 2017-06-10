Police: Red Lion woman, drunk, assaul...

Police: Red Lion woman, drunk, assaults trooper

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: York Dispatch

A Red Lion woman allegedly fought with police and urinated in her holding cell after she was found fighting a man while drunk Friday night, police said. Police: Red Lion woman, drunk, assaults trooper A Red Lion woman allegedly fought with police and urinated in her holding cell after she was found fighting a man while drunk Friday night, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Lion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Red Lion family makes most of dog's last days Thu Justellnthetruth 1
Nazi sympathizer and holocaust denier working f... May 24 Community watch 1
neighbors house needs saved (Oct '16) Apr '17 Fitus T Bluster 2
News Dallastown couple arrested in bank robbery (Sep '09) Oct '16 Tslober1242 31
News Incumbent district judge has two challengers fo... (Jun '15) Sep '16 Jonas Johnson 3
News DA: Investigators 'getting close' to arrest in ... (Apr '11) Sep '16 Somebody 8
News If your neighbor's house is falling apart, don'... (Mar '11) Jul '16 Theguyirepliedtoi... 52
See all Red Lion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Lion Forum Now

Red Lion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Lion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Red Lion, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,013 • Total comments across all topics: 281,803,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC