Ruzhou Jenny Tang, 20, received a phone call May 11 from Marjorie Mattis, dean of academic affairs at Harrisburg Area Community College, thinking Mattis was planning to eat dinner at Number One Szechuan, her family's Red Lion restaurant. HACC faculty surprise York graduate with associate degree Ruzhou Jenny Tang, 20, received a phone call May 11 from Marjorie Mattis, dean of academic affairs at Harrisburg Area Community College, thinking Mattis was planning to eat dinner at Number One Szechuan, her family's Red Lion restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.