Students rebuild one-room schoolhouse
Students learn love of history in rebuilding one-room schoolhouse Red Lion students learned a love of history in rebuilding a one-room schoolhouse. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/05/26/students-learn-love-history-rebuilding-one-room-schoolhouse/337606001/ For over 2.5 years, a group of students at Red Lion Area Senior High School renovated the Neff Schoolhouse with John Royer, a drafting and design teacher.
Red Lion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nazi sympathizer and holocaust denier working f...
|May 24
|Community watch
|1
|neighbors house needs saved (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Dallastown couple arrested in bank robbery (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Tslober1242
|31
|Incumbent district judge has two challengers fo... (Jun '15)
|Sep '16
|Jonas Johnson
|3
|DA: Investigators 'getting close' to arrest in ... (Apr '11)
|Sep '16
|Somebody
|8
|If your neighbor's house is falling apart, don'... (Mar '11)
|Jul '16
|Theguyirepliedtoi...
|52
|Pastor: Church sign on Ramadan drew angry call,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|7
