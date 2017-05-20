Police: Red Lion man accidentally shot wife
A 78-year-old Red Lion woman was sent to the hospital after police say her husband accidentally shot her early Saturday morning. Police: Red Lion man accidentally shot wife A 78-year-old Red Lion woman was sent to the hospital after police say her husband accidentally shot her early Saturday morning.
Red Lion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|neighbors house needs saved (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Dallastown couple arrested in bank robbery (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Tslober1242
|31
|Incumbent district judge has two challengers fo... (Jun '15)
|Sep '16
|Jonas Johnson
|3
|DA: Investigators 'getting close' to arrest in ... (Apr '11)
|Sep '16
|Somebody
|8
|If your neighbor's house is falling apart, don'... (Mar '11)
|Jul '16
|Theguyirepliedtoi...
|52
|Pastor: Church sign on Ramadan drew angry call,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|The Prophet MO LIES
|9
|Friends of Fawn Twp. homicide victim call abuse... (May '11)
|May '16
|Laura
|23
