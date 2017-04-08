Units respond to fire near Dallastown
Units respond to fire near Dallastown A structure fire near Dallastown on Saturday has resulted in the displacement of some residents, according to 911. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2oOcMX4 The blaze was reported around 7:26 p.m. in the 600 block of New School Lane, 911 said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Red Lion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|neighbors house needs saved
|Apr 16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Dallastown couple arrested in bank robbery (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Tslober1242
|31
|Incumbent district judge has two challengers fo... (Jun '15)
|Sep '16
|Jonas Johnson
|3
|DA: Investigators 'getting close' to arrest in ... (Apr '11)
|Sep '16
|Somebody
|8
|If your neighbor's house is falling apart, don'... (Mar '11)
|Jul '16
|Theguyirepliedtoi...
|52
|Pastor: Church sign on Ramadan drew angry call,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|The Prophet MO LIES
|9
|Friends of Fawn Twp. homicide victim call abuse... (May '11)
|May '16
|Laura
|23
Find what you want!
Search Red Lion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC