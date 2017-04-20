Man charged in girlfriend's death to be tried ina
Michael Morant, 48, of Red Lion, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of his girlfriend, Rebekah Strausbaugh, 30, in 2016. Man charged in girlfriend's death to be tried in Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Red Lion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|neighbors house needs saved (Oct '16)
|Apr 16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Dallastown couple arrested in bank robbery (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Tslober1242
|31
|Incumbent district judge has two challengers fo... (Jun '15)
|Sep '16
|Jonas Johnson
|3
|DA: Investigators 'getting close' to arrest in ... (Apr '11)
|Sep '16
|Somebody
|8
|If your neighbor's house is falling apart, don'... (Mar '11)
|Jul '16
|Theguyirepliedtoi...
|52
|Pastor: Church sign on Ramadan drew angry call,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|The Prophet MO LIES
|9
|Friends of Fawn Twp. homicide victim call abuse... (May '11)
|May '16
|Laura
|23
Find what you want!
Search Red Lion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC