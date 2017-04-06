Dallastown store robbery suspects arrested A surveillance camera nearby a Dallastown convenience store helped police develop a getaway vehicle in an armed robbery. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2oNnpq5 James Richard Gordon, 41, of Red Lion, and Elwood E. Gladfelter IV, 47, of Dallastown, faces robbery and related charges A surveillance camera near a Dallastown convenience store - where two armed men took money and cigarettes in March - helped police identify a getaway vehicle that led to the suspects' arrests, charging documents state.

