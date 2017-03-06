Red Lion woman nearly hits police officer with car while fleeing traffic stop
YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-A Red Lion woman nearly struck a York Area Regional police officer while fleeing from a traffic stop in York Township last month, according to court documents. Makia Jones, 19, is charged with DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, possession of marijuana, recklessly endangering another person and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Red Lion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|neighbors house needs saved
|Oct '16
|Turtle man
|1
|Dallastown couple arrested in bank robbery (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Tslober1242
|31
|Incumbent district judge has two challengers fo... (Jun '15)
|Sep '16
|Jonas Johnson
|3
|DA: Investigators 'getting close' to arrest in ... (Apr '11)
|Sep '16
|Somebody
|8
|If your neighbor's house is falling apart, don'... (Mar '11)
|Jul '16
|Theguyirepliedtoi...
|52
|Pastor: Church sign on Ramadan drew angry call,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|The Prophet MO LIES
|9
|Friends of Fawn Twp. homicide victim call abuse... (May '11)
|May '16
|Laura
|23
Find what you want!
Search Red Lion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC