Red Lion woman nearly hits police officer with car while fleeing traffic stop

YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-A Red Lion woman nearly struck a York Area Regional police officer while fleeing from a traffic stop in York Township last month, according to court documents. Makia Jones, 19, is charged with DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, possession of marijuana, recklessly endangering another person and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

