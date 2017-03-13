Perry town hall contentious over heal...

Perry town hall contentious over health care, immigration

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: SFGate

Audience members react during a town hall event hosted by Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry at a Junior High School in Red Lion, Pa., on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Perry is the first Pennsylvania Republican member of Congress to hold a live town hall since Trump took office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Lion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
neighbors house needs saved Oct '16 Turtle man 1
News Dallastown couple arrested in bank robbery (Sep '09) Oct '16 Tslober1242 31
News Incumbent district judge has two challengers fo... (Jun '15) Sep '16 Jonas Johnson 3
News DA: Investigators 'getting close' to arrest in ... (Apr '11) Sep '16 Somebody 8
News If your neighbor's house is falling apart, don'... (Mar '11) Jul '16 Theguyirepliedtoi... 52
News Pastor: Church sign on Ramadan drew angry call,... (Jun '16) Jun '16 The Prophet MO LIES 9
News Friends of Fawn Twp. homicide victim call abuse... (May '11) May '16 Laura 23
See all Red Lion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Lion Forum Now

Red Lion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Lion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Red Lion, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,640,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC