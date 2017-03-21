Kudos to Scott Perry for town hall Assorted thoughts prompted by U.S. Rep. Scott Perry's town hall meeting Saturday in Red Lion: Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2nweqM5 U.S. Rep. Scott Perry held a live town hall meeting in Red Lion on Saturday, March 18. Attendance was by reservation only and people had to prove they live in Perry's 4th Congressional District A sign at U.S. Rep. Scott Perry's town hall meeting March 18 at Red Lion Middle School listed prohibited items. During an earlier Facebook live town hall meeting, at least one commenter called Rep. Perry a "coward" for not holding a traditional, face-to-face town meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.