Jacob Brothers at Warren Alliance Church
The Jacob Brothers, of Dillsburg, will appear at Warren Alliance Church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 12. The Jacobs Brothers, veterans of gospel music, are dedicated to the ministry of spreading the Gospel through music. Since 1962 the group has traveled millions of miles, produced more than fifty albums, and hosted may international tours.
