Congressman Perry to hold town hall
Congressman Scott Perry Announces Town Hall Meeting Who: Congressman Scott Perry, Dr. Scott Deisley, Red Lion Area Superintendent and residents of the Pennsylvania Fourth Congressional District. RSVP to attend Congressman Perry's town hall Saturday Congressman Scott Perry Announces Town Hall Meeting Who: Congressman Scott Perry, Dr. Scott Deisley, Red Lion Area Superintendent and residents of the Pennsylvania Fourth Congressional District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Red Lion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|neighbors house needs saved
|Oct '16
|Turtle man
|1
|Dallastown couple arrested in bank robbery (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Tslober1242
|31
|Incumbent district judge has two challengers fo... (Jun '15)
|Sep '16
|Jonas Johnson
|3
|DA: Investigators 'getting close' to arrest in ... (Apr '11)
|Sep '16
|Somebody
|8
|If your neighbor's house is falling apart, don'... (Mar '11)
|Jul '16
|Theguyirepliedtoi...
|52
|Pastor: Church sign on Ramadan drew angry call,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|The Prophet MO LIES
|9
|Friends of Fawn Twp. homicide victim call abuse... (May '11)
|May '16
|Laura
|23
Find what you want!
Search Red Lion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC