District court records for York County
Andrew Travis Laban-Maclay, of Harrisburg, robbery, criminal conspiracy to robbery, criminal conspiracy to theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and reckless driving charges filed by Hanover Bo District court records for York County Andrew Travis Laban-Maclay, of Harrisburg, robbery, criminal conspiracy to robbery, criminal conspiracy to theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and reckless driving charges filed by Hanover Bo Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2lrT41c Andrew Travis Laban-Maclay, of Harrisburg, robbery, criminal conspiracy to robbery, criminal conspiracy to theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and reckless driving charges filed by Hanover Borough Police Department, held for court.
