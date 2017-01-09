Vet hospital steps up to help Great Danes rescued from Adams Co. home
Seventeen dogs, 14 of them Great Danes, eight goats and three pigs were rescued from Melissa Klinedinst's Biglerville home in December. She is now facing 24 charges of animal cruelty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
