Seniors' tap class can be balancing act
Seniors' tap class can be balancing act Charlee Zamudio-Fidler led more than a dozen seniors in an inaugural beginner tap dance class in Jackson Township. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2k9xYk4 Linda Sulc, 77 of Red Lion, watches as fellow seniors practice basic tap dance steps at a beginner tap dance class Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Windy Hill on the Campus Senior Center in Jackson Township.
