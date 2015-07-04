Galer Estate wins Gold for 2015 Pinot...

Galer Estate wins Gold for 2015 Pinot Noir Rose

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: UnionvilleTimes.com

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery in Kennett Square Pennsylvania was awarded a Gold Medal for their 2015 Pinot Noir rosA© and a Silver Medal for their 2015 Red Lion Chardonnay at the biggest wine competition in America, The 2016 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. With well over 100 national awards and medals for their wines since opening five years ago, Galer Estate has proved once again that high quality wines can be produced from Chester County Pennsylvania, on par or better than the very best in California and the rest of the United States.

