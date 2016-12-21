How one man promoted his York County town to the world
How one man promoted his York County town to the world Glen Rock's resident historian John 'Otts' Hufnagel has passed away Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2ifwXWz Jim: "Otts, if you want to fill in any info about how the hill climb started near Glen Rock, please do! That will be new to people." Otts: "Looked around but have nothing related to the hill climb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Red Lion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|neighbors house needs saved
|Oct '16
|Turtle man
|1
|Dallastown couple arrested in bank robbery (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Tslober1242
|31
|Incumbent district judge has two challengers fo... (Jun '15)
|Sep '16
|Jonas Johnson
|3
|DA: Investigators 'getting close' to arrest in ... (Apr '11)
|Sep '16
|Somebody
|8
|If your neighbor's house is falling apart, don'... (Mar '11)
|Jul '16
|Theguyirepliedtoi...
|52
|Pastor: Church sign on Ramadan drew angry call,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|The Prophet MO LIES
|9
|Friends of Fawn Twp. homicide victim call abuse... (May '11)
|May '16
|Laura
|23
Find what you want!
Search Red Lion Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC