Dallastown-Yoe Water Authority: residents no longer have to conserve water
According to the borough, two leaks were found and repaired. Crews discovered one of the underground leaks earlier last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Red Lion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|neighbors house needs saved
|Oct '16
|Turtle man
|1
|Dallastown couple arrested in bank robbery (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Tslober1242
|31
|Incumbent district judge has two challengers fo... (Jun '15)
|Sep '16
|Jonas Johnson
|3
|DA: Investigators 'getting close' to arrest in ... (Apr '11)
|Sep '16
|Somebody
|8
|If your neighbor's house is falling apart, don'... (Mar '11)
|Jul '16
|Theguyirepliedtoi...
|52
|Pastor: Church sign on Ramadan drew angry call,... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|The Prophet MO LIES
|9
|Friends of Fawn Twp. homicide victim call abuse... (May '11)
|May '16
|Laura
|23
Find what you want!
Search Red Lion Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC