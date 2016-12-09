Crime watch, Fishel, Dec. 9, 2016 District Judge John H. Fishel's office covers Lower Windsor and Windsor townships, East Prospect, Red Lion, Windsor ... Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2016/12/09/crime-watch-fishel-dec/95191668/ District Judge John H. Fishel's office covers Lower Windsor and Windsor townships, East Prospect, Red Lion, Windsor and Yorkana. Faron L. Main: 146 Richardson Road, Airville; stalking , stalking with intent to cause emotional distress , criminal mischief; held for court.

