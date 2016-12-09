Crime watch, Fishel, Dec. 9, 2016
Crime watch, Fishel, Dec. 9, 2016 District Judge John H. Fishel's office covers Lower Windsor and Windsor townships, East Prospect, Red Lion, Windsor ... Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2016/12/09/crime-watch-fishel-dec/95191668/ District Judge John H. Fishel's office covers Lower Windsor and Windsor townships, East Prospect, Red Lion, Windsor and Yorkana. Faron L. Main: 146 Richardson Road, Airville; stalking , stalking with intent to cause emotional distress , criminal mischief; held for court.
