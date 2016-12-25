Reliance Fire Company worked with Local Feed the Vets York County to make sure veterans had a meal on Christmas Day Christmas with the vets Reliance Fire Company worked with Local Feed the Vets York County to make sure veterans had a meal on Christmas Day Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2016/12/25/christmas-vets/95840406/ CJ Hoffman, center, organizer of the Feed the Vets York County annual dinner, helps Vietnam veteran Richard Kline of West Manchester pick a dessert, Sunday, December 25, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo Four years ago, CJ Hoffman and her daughter made Christmas dinners at her home and hand-delivered them to local veterans in need.

