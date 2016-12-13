Beer Garden and Eatery opens at Red Lion GIANT
A new Beer Garden and Eatery has opened at the GIANT Food Store in Red Lion, located at 3175 Cape Horn Rd. The Beer Garden and Eatery seats 32 and is open Monday - Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. "With the holiday season in full swing, we're excited to provide our Red Lion area customers the added convenience of saving time when shopping for all of their entertaining needs," said Erik Keptner, senior vice president of sales, merchandising & marketing, GIANT. "In addition, we look forward to introducing wine offerings at our Red Lion store in the coming weeks."
