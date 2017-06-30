Westside 4-H girls hold spring and summer clothing drive
Makaylie Cook and Alexis Brewer of Westside 4-H have done it again, holding a Spring and Summer Clothing Drive. The two have delivered another 600 articles of clothing, a baby carrier, 20 pairs of shoes, 40 miscellaneous items and lots of baby clothes to the Salvation Army.
