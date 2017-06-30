Tehama Rural Area eXpress to add Saturday services
Red Bluff >> TRAX bus service in Tehama County will be extending its operating days to Saturday as part of a statewide Caltrans project to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the public transportation system. As of Wednesday the project was in its initial stages, with funding sent to the county.
