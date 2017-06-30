St. Paul Lutheran Church to hold Sunday school open house

St. Paul Lutheran Church, at 455 Jefferson St. on the corner of Jefferson and Elm in Red Bluff, invites children ages 6-12 to a Sunday school open house set for 9:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday, July 9. For the first hour, all will be in the Parish Hall, with children participating in a Sunday school lesson, and parents visiting with others, along with refreshments.

