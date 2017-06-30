Round-Up Rodeo makes donation to hospital
The Red Bluff Round-Up has presented a big check in the amount of $35,500 to the St. Elizabeth Community Hospital. As part of the Round-Up's annual Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign the rodeo auctioned off a unique package, raising $35,500 for breast cancer treatment at the hospital.
