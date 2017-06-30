Police Logs: June 30, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Mark Allan Austin: 56, of Red Bluff was arrested Wednesday at the Crystal Motel on South Main Street and booked into Tehama County Jail on the felony charges of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury and willful harm or injury to child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.