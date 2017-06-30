Police Logs: June 30, 2017
The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Mark Allan Austin: 56, of Red Bluff was arrested Wednesday at the Crystal Motel on South Main Street and booked into Tehama County Jail on the felony charges of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury and willful harm or injury to child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Gibson lied in open Court to cover up wel... (Jul '11)
|Fri
|DrButt
|16
|Red Bluff-Tehama County police reports June 6-8 (Jun '14)
|Jun 26
|lilbridge861
|10
|Anyone know Jerry Hahn
|Jun 18
|MAILIPT
|1
|Gary Dainauskus sicko/perv
|Jun 17
|Proxy testing
|2
|Handyman
|Jun 15
|Joe
|1
|Mail theft on rise in Tehama County (Feb '10)
|May '17
|Barry McKochenor
|21
|Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13)
|May '17
|Angelica cardoza
|13
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC