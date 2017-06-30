New tax rate on tobacco products take...

New tax rate on tobacco products takes effect

Saturday Jul 1

Red Bluff >> The tax rate on tobacco products including cigars, little cigars, smoking and chewing tobacco, snuff and e-cigarettes increases by nearly 40 percent for retailers and customers throughout California Saturday. In November 2016, California voters approved Proposition 56, which increased the excise tax rate on cigarettes, by 64.43 percent in the state and expanded the definition of “tobacco products” to include little cigars, tobacco and nicotine intended for human consumption and electronic cigarettes sold in combination with nicotine.

