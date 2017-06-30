Midwife brings practice to Red Bluff

A registered nurse and midwife, Stuart received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from California State University, Chico and her Nurse Midwife Certificate from the Frontier School of Midwifery and Family Nursing in Hyden, Kentucky. She was mentored by a midwife who helped deliver her children at home, and though her mentor has since passed, with each new birth she attends, Stuart is continuing the circle of life.

