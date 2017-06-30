Johnsons celebrate 70th anniversary
Norman Ivar Johnson and Victoria Elizabeth Carrington were married in the Oakland Gospel Tabernacle in Oakland on June 28, 1947. On Friday the Johnsons were given a surprise party to celebrate 70 years of marriage at Tehama Estates, where they reside.
