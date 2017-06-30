History Museum to debut Secret History exhibit

The special art and history project is part of a larger effort that spans many years, covers multiple rivers and is designed to encourage an awareness of issues facing current river communities, detail the long history of people who have lived and worked on and adjacent to the river and highlight basic river ecology. Guests to the history museum will have the opportunity to see photos, view artifacts and read narratives that showcase the past river travels of Santa Cruz artist Wes Modes on his homemade houseboat or "rustic recreated 1940s shantyboat" as he meticulously documented the people he met along the way.

