Deadline for Miss Tehama County contest is Saturday
Red Bluff >> The Tehama District Fair is almost here and candidates are needed for the Miss Tehama County and Ambassador contests to be held during the fair. The deadline for entries is Saturday for all titles including Miss Tehama County, Junior Miss, Teen Miss and Little Miss as well as Tehama County Ambassador.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Gibson lied in open Court to cover up wel... (Jul '11)
|Fri
|DrButt
|16
|Red Bluff-Tehama County police reports June 6-8 (Jun '14)
|Jun 26
|lilbridge861
|10
|Anyone know Jerry Hahn
|Jun 18
|MAILIPT
|1
|Gary Dainauskus sicko/perv
|Jun 17
|Proxy testing
|2
|Handyman
|Jun 15
|Joe
|1
|Mail theft on rise in Tehama County (Feb '10)
|May '17
|Barry McKochenor
|21
|Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13)
|May '17
|Angelica cardoza
|13
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC