Woman pleads guilty to bank fraud, ID theft

Red Bluff >> Crystal Candiece Cooper, 35, of Red Bluff pleaded guilty Tuesday to executing a bank fraud scheme with contents of stolen US mail, aggravated identity theft and possession of stolen mail, according to US Attorney Phillip Talbert in a press release issued late Wednesday. According to court documents, between Dec. 19, 2015 and March 27 Cooper and others operated an identity theft scheme.

