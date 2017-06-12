Whittenberg Schoola s third annual Old Time Country Fair draws families to Ridgeway Park
Red Bluff >> Whittenberg Country School held its third annual Old Time Country Fair Saturday, with families enjoying food, games, crafts and learning from informational booths about summer youth programs. The fair, held at Ridgeway Park, is one of three annual events the school puts on in an effort to raise funds for books and scholarships for the small private school's students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mail theft on rise in Tehama County (Feb '10)
|May 30
|Barry McKochenor
|21
|Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13)
|May 29
|Angelica cardoza
|13
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|May 21
|Brad p
|122
|One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-...
|Apr '17
|Denise
|1
|Demented evil Trump dump!
|Apr '17
|Dominguez
|1
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr '17
|NUNYA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC