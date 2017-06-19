Two Tehama County residents arrested ...

Two Tehama County residents arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

9 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff >> Two Tehama County residents were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with a stolen vehicle and one fled from the vehicle on foot in the area of Sale Lane and Williams Avenue. A vehicle was reported stolen about 2 p.m. Thursday from the Tehama County Department of Social Services parking lot on South Main Street.

