Two arrested in Red Bluff hit and run incidents

Red Bluff >> Two Tehama County residents were arrested early Monday in a series of incidents involving both a hit and run of another vehicle and intentionally hitting trash cans in the Red Bluff area. Samantha Ketchum, 24, of Tehama and Chad Allen Morgan, 25, of Red Bluff were arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail Monday on charges of driving under the influence.

