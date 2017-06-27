Two arrested in Red Bluff hit and run incidents
Red Bluff >> Two Tehama County residents were arrested early Monday in a series of incidents involving both a hit and run of another vehicle and intentionally hitting trash cans in the Red Bluff area. Samantha Ketchum, 24, of Tehama and Chad Allen Morgan, 25, of Red Bluff were arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail Monday on charges of driving under the influence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Bluff-Tehama County police reports June 6-8 (Jun '14)
|Jun 26
|lilbridge861
|10
|Judge Gibson lied in open Court to cover up wel... (Jul '11)
|Jun 23
|DrButt
|15
|Anyone know Jerry Hahn
|Jun 18
|MAILIPT
|1
|Gary Dainauskus sicko/perv
|Jun 17
|Proxy testing
|2
|Handyman
|Jun 15
|Joe
|1
|Mail theft on rise in Tehama County (Feb '10)
|May 30
|Barry McKochenor
|21
|Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13)
|May 29
|Angelica cardoza
|13
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC