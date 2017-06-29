Truck collides with a TRAX bus on Gyle Road and 99W

Red Bluff >> A traffic collision involving an empty Tehama Rural Area Express, or TRAX, bus and a white Ford truck occurred just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Gyle Road and 99W. The man in a white truck was traveling westbound on Gyle when he failed to make a complete stop at the stop sign and entered into the intersection, colliding with the bus.

