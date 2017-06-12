Trial set for Lake California man charged with double murder
Red Bluff >> Motions to exclude certain testimonies before trial were heard Thursday in the case of John Noonkester, who is being charged with the murder of his ex-wife and her father at Lake California's Country Store in July 2015. Judge Richard Scheuler heard the motions Thursday and denied those he deemed to be something that shouldn't be excluded for the trial.
