Town hall meeting set to discuss county issues

Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson will host a town hall meeting scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 26 in the Tuscan Room at the County Administration Building, 727 Oak St. in Red Bluff. The meeting is to provide an opportunity for Tehama County residents, in an informal atmosphere, to share their issues and concerns and to learn about important county topics.

