Tehama eLearning Academy Adult Education graduates 75 locals
The Tehama eLearning Academy's Adult Education graduate Breana Nordaker receives her diploma from Tehama County Superintendent of Schools Richard DuVarney Friday during the graduation ceremony at the State Theatre. Red Bluff >> Family, friends and faculty gathered Friday to honor the 2017 Tehama eLearning Adult Education graduates during a commencement ceremony at the State Theatre.
