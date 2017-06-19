Tehama Countya s unemployment rate decreases in May
Red Bluff >> Tehama County's unemployment rate decreased by 0.6 percent in May to 5.6 percent, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. In May there were 25,360 people in the labor work force in the county.
