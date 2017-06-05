Tehama County UC Extension Director Rick Buchner celebrated

Josh Davy and Allan Fulton, along with Spring Severson, present University of California Cooperative Extension Director Rick Buchner and his wife Terri with a sign that says Shade Tree Winery established 2011 in honor of his 40 years of service Saturday. Red Bluff >> A retirement celebration was held Saturday at Sunsweet Dryers for University of California Cooperative Extension Director Rick Buchner, who will retire June 30 after 40 years in the world of agriculture - 25 in Tehama County.

