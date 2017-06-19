Tehama County to purchase, remodel courthouse annex
The Tehama County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with the purchase of the Courthouse Annex located behind the former Tehama County Superior Courthouse. Red Bluff >> Tehama County has elected to purchase the annex to the former Tehama County Superior Courthouse building for $1.25 million as part of an agreement with the California Judicial Council.
