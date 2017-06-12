Tehama County supervisors approve community wildfire protection plans
Red Bluff >> The Tehama County Board of Supervisors approved updates Tuesday that set priorities for fire and fuel management projects in the county. The Tehama East and Tehama West community wildfire protection plans will be available for public review at the Hazard Mitigation Open House Wednesday evening.
Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
