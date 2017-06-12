Tehama County hazard mitigation open house set
As part of the Tehama County Hazard Mitigation Plan update process, the county and cities of Corning, Red Bluff and Tehama will be hosting a free Hazard Mitigation Open House 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Red Bluff Community Center, 1500 S. Main St. Come learn which hazards may affect your community and how to protect your home and family from these disasters. Pizza and soft drinks will be provided and there will be plenty of giveaways including a brand new weed trimmer donated by McCoy's Ace Hardware.
