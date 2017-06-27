Tehama County Community Action holds summer food giveaways

Participants stand in line Friday for the Tailgate food giveaway hosted by the Tehama County Community Action Agency at the Tehama District Fairground. Red Bluff >> Tehama County residents got a helping hand Friday with the first of three Summer Tailgate Food Giveaways put on through the Tehama County Community Action Agency held at the Tehama District Fairground.

