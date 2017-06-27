Stolen lawn statues in Red Bluff displayed at Frontier Village

Red Bluff >> Multiple lawn statues of various animals stolen from around town have been popping up at the Frontier Village shopping center on Antelope Boulevard, where a suspect or suspects have arranged the collection of statues on the lawn area of the parking lot. Sometime between around 8 p.m. June 7 and 7 a.m. June 8 someone stole a deer statue, valued at $100, from the front yard of a residence, said Red Bluff Police Chief Kyle Sanders.

