Stay safe during the Fourth of July
Red Bluff >> The Red Bluff Fire Department advises residents to stay safe around fireworks this Fourth of July by using “safe and sane” fireworks only, which can be purchased at the fireworks booths throughout town. Fire Chief Ray Barber said it's important to always keep fireworks away from dry grass and follow the directions on the package.
