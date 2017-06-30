Shanty boat to launch from Red Bluff Saturday
Red Bluff >> History lovers of all ages and those who are just curious are invited to see a recreation of a 1940s shanty boat launch at 9 a.m. Saturday on the Sacramento River at the Bluff Recreation Area. The boat is part of the art and history project “A Secret History of American River People” that is in its fourth year.
|Judge Gibson lied in open Court to cover up wel... (Jul '11)
|19 hr
|DrButt
|16
|Red Bluff-Tehama County police reports June 6-8 (Jun '14)
|Jun 26
|lilbridge861
|10
|Anyone know Jerry Hahn
|Jun 18
|MAILIPT
|1
|Gary Dainauskus sicko/perv
|Jun 17
|Proxy testing
|2
|Handyman
|Jun 15
|Joe
|1
|Mail theft on rise in Tehama County (Feb '10)
|May '17
|Barry McKochenor
|21
|Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13)
|May '17
|Angelica cardoza
|13
