Rotary awards 15 scholarships to grad...

Rotary awards 15 scholarships to graduating seniors

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

The 15 scholarship recipients were Kolby Button, Wesley Clawson, Kiana Cruise, Rylee DuFrain, Connor Fennel, Elizabeth Fletcher, Gabriel Fregoso, Camille Hess, Marissa Mills, Reed Pritchard, Belen Ramirez and Connor Sousa, all from Red Bluff High School; Mikaela Weber from Mercy High; Jasmine Hayden from Los Molinos High and Michael Hawthorne from Salisbury High. The presentations are Red Bluff Rotary tradition for more than 25 years and more than 400 scholarships have been awarded during that time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mail theft on rise in Tehama County (Feb '10) May 30 Barry McKochenor 21
Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13) May 29 Angelica cardoza 13
mobile home park (Jan '06) May 21 Brad p 122
News One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-... Apr '17 Denise 1
Demented evil Trump dump! Apr '17 Dominguez 1
News Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08) Apr '17 Denise 24
News Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors Apr '17 NUNYA 1
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,815 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC