Rotary awards 15 scholarships to graduating seniors
The 15 scholarship recipients were Kolby Button, Wesley Clawson, Kiana Cruise, Rylee DuFrain, Connor Fennel, Elizabeth Fletcher, Gabriel Fregoso, Camille Hess, Marissa Mills, Reed Pritchard, Belen Ramirez and Connor Sousa, all from Red Bluff High School; Mikaela Weber from Mercy High; Jasmine Hayden from Los Molinos High and Michael Hawthorne from Salisbury High. The presentations are Red Bluff Rotary tradition for more than 25 years and more than 400 scholarships have been awarded during that time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mail theft on rise in Tehama County (Feb '10)
|May 30
|Barry McKochenor
|21
|Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13)
|May 29
|Angelica cardoza
|13
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|May 21
|Brad p
|122
|One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-...
|Apr '17
|Denise
|1
|Demented evil Trump dump!
|Apr '17
|Dominguez
|1
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr '17
|NUNYA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC