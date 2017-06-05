Rotary awards 15 scholarships to graduating seniors

The 15 scholarship recipients were Kolby Button, Wesley Clawson, Kiana Cruise, Rylee DuFrain, Connor Fennel, Elizabeth Fletcher, Gabriel Fregoso, Camille Hess, Marissa Mills, Reed Pritchard, Belen Ramirez and Connor Sousa, all from Red Bluff High School; Mikaela Weber from Mercy High; Jasmine Hayden from Los Molinos High and Michael Hawthorne from Salisbury High. The presentations are Red Bluff Rotary tradition for more than 25 years and more than 400 scholarships have been awarded during that time.

