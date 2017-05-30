River Park free concert series starts Monday

The Red Bluff Community Band and it's Swing Big Band have been working all winter long in getting ready for another season of old fashioned band concerts in River Park starting 8-9 p.m. Monday and running through August. Early history of bands in Red Bluff found two different bands coexisted in town until the war took it's toll causing both bands to disbanded in 1943.

