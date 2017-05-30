River Park free concert series starts...

River Park free concert series starts Monday

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

The Red Bluff Community Band and it's Swing Big Band have been working all winter long in getting ready for another season of old fashioned band concerts in River Park starting 8-9 p.m. Monday and running through August. Early history of bands in Red Bluff found two different bands coexisted in town until the war took it's toll causing both bands to disbanded in 1943.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mail theft on rise in Tehama County (Feb '10) Tue Barry McKochenor 21
Medicare Fraud - St Elizabeth Hospital- about t... (Aug '13) May 29 Angelica cardoza 13
mobile home park (Jan '06) May 21 Brad p 122
News One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-... Apr '17 Denise 1
Demented evil Trump dump! Apr '17 Dominguez 1
News Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08) Apr '17 Denise 24
News Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors Apr '17 NUNYA 1
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,448,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC